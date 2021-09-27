Loading articles...

Billy Bishop reopens to passengers following investigation of suspicious item

Last Updated Sep 27, 2021 at 11:46 am EDT

Aerial view of the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport looking north on July 30, 2015. 680 NEWS/Darryl Dahmer

Billy Bishop Airport has reopened its doors to passengers after a suspicious item was found within carry-on luggage on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that airport security identified an “item of concern” in a passenger’s carry-on bag just before 7:30 a.m.

Emergency services dispatched to the airport and the screening area was secured and passenger terminal evacuated.

The Toronto Police explosive unit conducted a full investigation and “confirmed that the item is a medical device and not a threat to public safety.”

Passenger screening is restarting and normal operations are resuming but passengers should expect significant delays as airlines get back on schedule.

