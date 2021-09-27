Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Billy Bishop reopens to passengers following investigation of suspicious item
by News Staff
Posted Sep 27, 2021 9:58 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 27, 2021 at 11:46 am EDT
Aerial view of the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport looking north on July 30, 2015. 680 NEWS/Darryl Dahmer
Billy Bishop Airport has reopened its doors to passengers after a suspicious item was found within carry-on luggage on Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that airport security identified an “item of concern” in a passenger’s carry-on bag just before 7:30 a.m.
Emergency services dispatched to the airport and the screening area was secured and passenger terminal evacuated.
The Toronto Police explosive unit conducted a full investigation and “confirmed that the item is a medical device and not a threat to public safety.”
Passenger screening is restarting and normal operations are resuming but passengers should expect significant delays as airlines get back on schedule.
