Air Canada resumes flights between India and Vancouver, Toronto

Additional COVID-19 safety measures in place for direct flights from India to Canada

Non-stop flights between Delhi and both Vancouver and Toronto resuming, following lift of restrictions

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Canadians can once again book flights to India, with Air Canada announcing the resumption of non-stop flights to and from Delhi.

The airline’s flights from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver resumed Monday.

The government recently lifted restrictions on air travel to India, which were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We announced today the resumption of non-stop flights to Delhi, India, following the lifting of the Government of Canada restrictions. More details available here: https://t.co/JEM5mVUvmd pic.twitter.com/A3JQAhTUb6 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) September 27, 2021

However, there are additional safety measures for direct flights from India to Canada:

Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada

Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers’ test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada, and that fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

The federal government says travellers who don’t meet these requirements will not be allowed to board their flight.

People travelling to Canada from India via a connecting flight have to get, within 72 hours of departure, a negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country before continuing their trip to Canada.

The ban on flights to and from India was lifted weeks after fully vaccinated travellers were once again allowed into Canada from other countries.

However, the United States is still restricting Canadian travel into that country until at least Oct. 21.

The government is continuing to urge Canadians against non-essential international travel, in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19.