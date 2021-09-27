Loading articles...

Air Canada resumes flights between India and Vancouver, Toronto

Last Updated Sep 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm EDT

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Summary

Non-stop flights between Delhi and both Vancouver and Toronto resuming, following lift of restrictions

Additional COVID-19 safety measures in place for direct flights from India to Canada

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Canadians can once again book flights to India, with Air Canada announcing the resumption of non-stop flights to and from Delhi.

The airline’s flights from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver resumed Monday.

The government recently lifted restrictions on air travel to India, which were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are additional safety measures for direct flights from India to Canada:

  • Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada
  • Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers’ test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada, and that fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

 

The federal government says travellers who don’t meet these requirements will not be allowed to board their flight.

People travelling to Canada from India via a connecting flight have to get, within 72 hours of departure, a negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country before continuing their trip to Canada.

The ban on flights to and from India was lifted weeks after fully vaccinated travellers were once again allowed into Canada from other countries.

However, the United States is still restricting Canadian travel into that country until at least Oct. 21.

The government is continuing to urge Canadians against non-essential international travel, in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19.

