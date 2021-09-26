Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing, police say

Last Updated Sep 26, 2021 at 6:41 pm EDT

Police investigate a stabbing in the Dundas-Square area on Sept. 26, 2021. (CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry)

A man has been transported to the hospital following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core Sunday.

Toronto police say they were called to Yonge-Dundas Square at around 5:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

EMS say they took a man to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Photos and video from the area show police investigating a scene on Gould Street, just north of the square.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

