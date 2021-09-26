Loading articles...

Two people arrested after violent anti-vaccine protest outside Eaton Centre

Screen capture from a video uploaded to social media by Caryma Sa'd shows angry protesters scuffling with security guards and police outside the Eaton Centre. (Video courtesy Twitter/Caryma Sa'd)

Two people have been arrested following an anti-vaccine, anti-mask protest outside the Eaton Centre on Saturday.

Police say a group of protesters attempted to enter the mall but were denied access by security guards.

A video posted to social media by lawyer Caryma Sa’d shows the mob trying to forcibly push its way into the mall, scuffling with security and police officers while shouting “freedom.”

At one point in the video, a protester is heard telling the group over a megaphone that “there’s multiple entrances” and that they should “back off from the police.”

Police say one security guard was assaulted but that no injuries were reported by security staff or protesters.

Michael Leaf, 29, of Thornhill and Vanessa Carvalho, 23, of Brampton were both arrested and charged with assault.

