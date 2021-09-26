Two people arrested after violent anti-vaccine protest outside Eaton Centre

Two people have been arrested following an anti-vaccine, anti-mask protest outside the Eaton Centre on Saturday.

Police say a group of protesters attempted to enter the mall but were denied access by security guards.

A video posted to social media by lawyer Caryma Sa’d shows the mob trying to forcibly push its way into the mall, scuffling with security and police officers while shouting “freedom.”

At one point in the video, a protester is heard telling the group over a megaphone that “there’s multiple entrances” and that they should “back off from the police.”

Shortly after Chris Sky incited the crowd to “go do something” (such as storm restaurants or the mall), unmasked people from the audience tried forcing their way into @CadFairview Eaton Centre. @blogTO @nowtoronto #cdnpoli #antivaxxers #JustSayNo pic.twitter.com/ZJWmPEleUY — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) September 25, 2021

Police say one security guard was assaulted but that no injuries were reported by security staff or protesters.

Michael Leaf, 29, of Thornhill and Vanessa Carvalho, 23, of Brampton were both arrested and charged with assault.