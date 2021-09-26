Loading articles...

Richmond Hill driving instructor arrested for sexual assault

Toronto police have arrested a driving instructor from Richmond Hill and charged him with sexual assault.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted during driving lessons between August 21 and September 11.

Police arrested 55-year-old Kehai Wang on Saturday. He was or is still employed as an instructor at CC Driving Academy.

He is scheduled to appear in court in November.

