Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough neighbourhood Sunday night, Toronto police said.

Police said they were called to the Kingston Road and Brooklawn Avenue area, near St. Clair Avenue East, late Sunday evening for a report of a collision.

Investigators said a female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.