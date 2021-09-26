10MW: Ben Platt waves through a window in the Top 10!

A famed Broadway musical is coming to the movie screen! But will it take that top spot of the Must-Watch Top 10, or will it go to the newest entry in a franchise set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away? Perhaps a remake of a classic horror film will steal that top spot? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Next Stop



Platform: CBC Gem

First up, the return of the yutes!

Next Stop is a web-series depicting life in modern day Scarborough. It’s an anthology show, always offering snippets into the lives of black people living in Scarborough. From debating which end of the city has the best subway Jamaican patties, to eating gentrified oxtail instead of classic West Indian cuisine, this is a show all about the contemporary experience of several people in the 416 who are often not seen in media. It’s very different from the film Scarborough that just premiered at TIFF, but offers a very real portrayal of people trying to survive in the city. The first season was 4 episodes, each around 5 minutes, and the show was picked up by CBC Gem for the second season. The show was created by Jabbari Weekes, Tichaona Tapambwa and Phil Witmer, all who return for the second season!

All 6 episodes, each roughly 10 minutes long, are available to watch on CBC Gem now!

Night of the Animated Dead



Streaming platform: VOD

Next, a good way to start the Halloween season!

Night of the Animated Dead is an animated remake of one of the greatest zombie films ever made, George A. Romero’s 1968 masterpiece Night of the Living Dead. The film tells the tale of a young woman called Barbara (voiced by Katharine Isabelle from Ginger Snaps) who finds herself caught in a zombie pandemic while outside. She runs into a house where she encounters other survivors, voiced by people like Josh Duhamel (from Jupiter’s Legacy), Jimmi Simpson (from Westworld) and Katee Sackhoff (from the Mandalorian). Most of the film takes place in the house as more and more zombies get closer to them. The original’s stark black and white visuals create a haunting atmosphere for the viewer. While this remake is in colour, it looks like it will provide the proper spooky feeling for the beginning of Halloween!

It’s available on your VOD service of choice now, and it’s going to come out on Blu-Ray and DVD on October 5th!

Dear Evan Hansen



Streaming platform: Cinemas

Next up, the film adaptation of a Broadway smash!

For those who don’t know the story, Dear Evan Hansen is simply bonkers. It’s about a teenager with severe social anxiety called Evan Hansen (played by Ben Platt from Run This Town, who reprised his role from the Broadway musical) who writes self-affirming letters to himself as part of his therapy. Another student finds one of these letters and assumes Evan is playing some kind of prank on him, and he then takes his own life. The boy’s parents (played by Amy Adams of Arrival and Danny Pino of Mayans M.C.) find the letter, and assume it is a suicide note directed to Evan. Evan then uses this as evidence to convince them he was their son’s best friend, and begins to insert himself into their lives. This even leads to a relationship with their daughter, Zoe (played by Kaitlyn Dever of Booksmart). And the craziest thing about this film is it is a musical.

Ben Platt, who looks far too old to play the role, is miscast despite his previous experience. The film premiered at TIFF (you can read our review here), and it’s definitely not for all. But for any fans of the original musical, you’ve got to check this out in theatres now!

A.rtificial I.mmortality



Streaming platform: digital TIFF Bell Lightbox

Now, let’s take a look at a documentary about our future!

A.rtificial I.mmortality was this year’s opening film at the Hot Docs Festival. It’s directed by Ann Shin (who previously made the acclaimed documentary My Enemy, My Brother), and it’s about the evolution of artificial intelligence, and how that could evolve in the coming years. Shin takes a personal interest with the concept, looking into the possibility of her consciousness getting uploaded as an A.I., so that she can continue to stay with her children even after her body dies off. The film features interviews with several experts like Deepak Chopra, Martine Rothblatt, and Hiroshi Ishiguro. If you’ve ever wondered what the future of our species might look like, you’ve got to watch this!

It’s available to watch on the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox now!

Star Wars: Visions



Streaming platform: Cinemas

Last but certainly not least, we’re returning to a long time ago in a galaxy far far away!

Star Wars: Visions is the latest piece of Star Wars media to be released on Disney+, but this is very different from all that have come before it. Similar to the Animatrix or Batman: Gotham Knight, this is an animated anthology show with 9 different episodes, animated by 7 different Japanese studios including Kinema Citrus, Production I.G. and Studio Trigger. From episodes about a master and padawan hunting down a lone Sith, to a great battle between twins, and a rock concert on Tattooine, this show has got a little something for everybody! All episodes are available to watch in the original Japanese, or dubbed over with various celebrities like George Takei (from Star Trek), Joseph Gordon Levitt (from Inception), and Karen Fukuhara (from the Boys) rounding out the cast!

You can watch all 9 episodes on Disney+ now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Dear Evan Hansen – Cinemas

9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Cinemas

8. Zero Contact – NFT on Vuele

7. The Mad Woman’s Ball – Amazon Prime Video

6. A.rtificial I.mmortality – digital TIFF Bell Lightbox

5. Sex Education – Netflix

4. Night of the Animated Dead – VOD

3. Next Stop – CBC Gem

2. Cry Macho – Cinemas

1. Star Wars: Visions – Disney+