Man stabbed in Mississauga neighbourhood, Peel police say

A man has non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in a Mississauga neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, police say.

Peel police say they were called to the Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street area at around 4 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found the victim at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

Investigators are searching for a suspect they described as male, around 20-years-old and about six feet high. He had a skinny build and was seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.