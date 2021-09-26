Cyclist, 14, killed in East Gwillimbury collision, police say

A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a collision in the Town of East Gwillimbury, York police said Sunday.

“[A] cyclist has tragically died as a result of a collision with a vehicle,” police said in a tweet.

Investigators said the collision occurred at around 2:41 p.m. in the Doane Road and Centre Street area, which is north of the community of Mount Albert.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.