Police make an arrest in Long Branch murder

Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old Toronto man in the death of a 23-year-old last month.

Investigators say they were called to Thirty Ninth and James streets, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, for a medical complaint just after 6 a.m. on August 27. When they arrived they found a man lying in the intersection suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Adrian Hurley. An autopsy showed he had been shot to death.

On Friday, September 24, police arrested Zachary Barton and charged him with first-degree murder.