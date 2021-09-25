Loading articles...

Police make an arrest in Long Branch murder

Toronto police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 39th and James streets on Aug. 27, 2021. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old Toronto man in the death of a 23-year-old last month.

Investigators say they were called to Thirty Ninth and James streets, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, for a medical complaint just after 6 a.m. on August 27. When they arrived they found a man lying in the intersection suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Adrian Hurley. An autopsy showed he had been shot to death.

On Friday, September 24, police arrested Zachary Barton and charged him with first-degree murder.

