Ontario reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

For the third straight day the province of Ontario is reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials say 640 new infections were confirmed on Saturday. That’s a decrease from the 727 new cases reported Friday. A week ago the province reported 821 new cases.

Of the new cases, 485 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 155 are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases continues to decline, now sitting at 629. A week ago it was 719.

Health officials say 323 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 178 are in the ICU.

Of hospitalized patients, 280 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 43 are fully vaccinated.

Of the 178 patients in the ICU, 171 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and seven are fully vaccinated.

Toronto added 113 new cases of COVID-19 while Peel Region reported 69 new infections. York Region confirmed 58 new cases.

An additional 10 people have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 9,698.

Health officials conducted 33,303 tests over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.

The province administered 47,871 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday – the highest single-day total since August 14 and the fourth consecutive day day of more than 40,000 doses. Almost 86 per cent of Ontarians 12-plus have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while 80 per cent have been fully vaccinated.