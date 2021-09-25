Loading articles...

Ontario reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Last Updated Sep 25, 2021 at 10:51 am EDT

A sign advertising the availability of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a pharmacy. (Getty Images)

For the third straight day the province of Ontario is reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials say 640 new infections were confirmed on Saturday. That’s a decrease from the 727 new cases reported Friday. A week ago the province reported 821 new cases.

Of the new cases, 485 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 155 are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases continues to decline, now sitting at 629. A week ago it was 719.

Health officials say 323 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 178 are in the ICU.

Of hospitalized patients, 280 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 43 are fully vaccinated.

Of the 178 patients in the ICU, 171 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and seven are fully vaccinated.

Toronto added 113 new cases of COVID-19 while Peel Region reported 69 new infections. York Region confirmed 58 new cases.

An additional 10 people have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 9,698.

Health officials conducted 33,303 tests over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.

The province administered 47,871 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday – the highest single-day total since August 14 and the fourth consecutive day day of more than 40,000 doses. Almost 86 per cent of Ontarians 12-plus have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while 80 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: #EB401 express lanes blocked at Leslie due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:22 AM
Retweeted @westernuNTP: NTP has confirmed a 9th tornado from the storms of Sep 7th, between Stratford and Listowel in SW ON. This QLCS tornado had…
Latest Weather
Read more