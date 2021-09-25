Loading articles...

Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig back on Canadian soil after 3 year Chinese detention

Last Updated Sep 25, 2021 at 8:57 am EDT

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are shown in these 2018 images taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig landed in Canada early Saturday morning, ending a three-year international battle to end their detention in China and bring them home.

The pair landed at Calgary International Airport shortly after 8 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

Their release came hours after Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou walked free out of a B.C. Supreme Court, after a judge agreed to a discharge order that withdrew a U.S. extradition request against her.

The effort to settle the Meng case gained new momentum in the last two weeks, and culminated with an agreement reached in Washington on Thursday night between Huawei and the U.S. Justice Department, said a source close to the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly about them due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The Huawei executive was originally detained in Vancouver in December 2018 at the behest of the U.S., where she faced charges related to American sanctions against Iran, and then Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China days later in apparent retaliation.

China has publicly maintained that there was no connection between her case and the two Michaels’ imprisonment.

