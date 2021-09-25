Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig back on Canadian soil after 3 year Chinese detention
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 25, 2021 8:42 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 25, 2021 at 8:57 am EDT
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are shown in these 2018 images taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP
Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig landed in Canada early Saturday morning, ending a three-year international battle to end their detention in China and bring them home.
The pair landed at Calgary International Airport shortly after 8 a.m. EDT on Saturday.
Their release came hours after Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou walked free out of a B.C. Supreme Court, after a judge agreed to a discharge order that withdrew a U.S. extradition request against her.
The effort to settle the Meng case gained new momentum in the last two weeks, and culminated with an agreement reached in Washington on Thursday night between Huawei and the U.S. Justice Department, said a source close to the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly about them due to the sensitivity of the situation.
The Huawei executive was originally detained in Vancouver in December 2018 at the behest of the U.S., where she faced charges related to American sanctions against Iran, and then Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China days later in apparent retaliation.
China has publicly maintained that there was no connection between her case and the two Michaels’ imprisonment.
More to come
