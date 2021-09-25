Loading articles...

Man dies after altercation in Mississauga

A man has died after an altercation with another man in Mississauga Saturday.

Peel police were called to a home on Glen Erin Drive near Britannia Road just before 11 a.m. for an altercation between two men.

The victim died of their injuries on the scene. The other man has been taken into custody.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. No further details have been made available.

More to come

