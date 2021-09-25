Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
La Palma Airport flights canceled due to volcanic ash cloud
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2021 6:19 am EDT
The Cumbre Vieja volcano is seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma in September 25, 2021. - La Palma airport, affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, is inoperative due to the volcanic ash accumulation, AENA, the public body that manages Spanish airports, reported today. The Cumbre Vieja went on erupting on September 19, 2021 forcing the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and covering with lava more than 180 hectares (445 acres) of land. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma were canceled Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week.
La Palma Airport operator Aena said on Twitter that plane traffic was suspended “due to the accumulation of ash” in the air. The company said other airports in the Canary Islands were still operational.
La Palma is one of the seven islands that make up the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. The volcanic eruption that started last Sunday is the first in 50 years on La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000.
The intensity of the volcanic eruptions has increased in recent days, prompting the evacuation of three additional villages on the island. Almost 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.
Emergency crews pulled back from the volcano Friday as explosions sent molten rock and ash over a wide area. Lava flows have destroyed hundreds of buildings on the island’s western side.