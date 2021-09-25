Loading articles...

Guests of Mississauga wedding urged to get tested for COVID-19 after confirmed exposure

Le Treport Wedding & Convention Centre in Mississauga. Photo credit: Google Maps

The guests of a wedding that began in North York and ended in Mississauga on September 17 are urged to tested for COVID-19 after a confirmed exposure.

Peel Public Health say the wedding began at the Aga Khan Museum on Wynford Drive in North York and ended at Le Treport Wedding and Convention Centre on Queensway East in Mississauga.

Attendees are also told to self-isolate even those who are fully vaccinated.

Anyone getting tested should give the following outbreak number to testers: 2253-2021-47456.

Officials say anyone who fails to comply with self-isolation could be fined under their Section 22 order.

Peel’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced last month they would be publicly disclosing the locations of large gatherings believed to have been the source of recent outbreaks.

 

