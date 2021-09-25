Loading articles...

1 dead, 2 critically injured in early morning Brampton crash

Last Updated Sep 25, 2021 at 7:37 am EDT

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

One person is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the intersection of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a collision between a transport truck and a car.

Police say their initial investigation shows the car was travelling eastbound on Steeles when it ran a red light at the intersection and struck the truck which was making a left-hand turn.

As a result of the crash, the truck erupted into flames. Firefighters were forced to battle the fire while attempting to extricate three people from the car.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to trauma centres in critical to life-threatening condition.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:36 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB QEW at Dorval all lanes are blocked for a rolling construction closure #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Retweeted @JohnTory: 💉Come get vaccinated at a #TeamToronto clinic today. 📍Black Creek Community Health Centre 📍TAIBU Clinic 📍Wellesely Community…
Latest Weather
Read more