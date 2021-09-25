1 dead, 2 critically injured in early morning Brampton crash

One person is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the intersection of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a collision between a transport truck and a car.

Police say their initial investigation shows the car was travelling eastbound on Steeles when it ran a red light at the intersection and struck the truck which was making a left-hand turn.

As a result of the crash, the truck erupted into flames. Firefighters were forced to battle the fire while attempting to extricate three people from the car.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to trauma centres in critical to life-threatening condition.