Trudeau faces tricky balance in naming new cabinet: Expert

Michele Cadario believes we will see a new cabinet in a matter of weeks

OTTAWA (NEWS 1130) — Another election has come and gone, and while most of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inner circle has been re-elected, he may face some tough choices ahead in choosing his new cabinet.

Four women are leaving vacant spots after Monday night’s election: former Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef, former Seniors Minister Deb Schulte, and former Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan. They were outed by voters. The former Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna didn’t run for re-election.

Michele Cadario, CEO of Vanguard Strategy and a former deputy chief of staff to former Prime Minister Paul Martin, says the new cabinet could be a changeup with a focus on regional representation such as in B.C. and Alberta.

“Not only gender diversity and geographic diversity, but also, you know, new and old, you want to have some experience in there but you want to also demonstrate a fresh face after a new mandate,” Cadario said.

Cadario believes Trudeau will pick his cabinet quicker than he has in the past, likely in a couple of weeks, in order to get the team up to speed on their files before the house returns.

“Early-ish October, I’m going to say in and around Thanksgiving is when I would suspect we will have a cabinet,” she said.

On top of that she says most MP’s think they have what it takes but won’t get the job.

“You’re inevitably going to disappoint far more people than you’re going to make happy.”

She says that should give ministers enough time to get familiar with their files before the house of commons returns and allow them to take quick action on some key election promises.