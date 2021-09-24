Province set to increase capacity limits at indoor sports venues: source

More fans will likely be allowed into sports venues just in time for the start of the NHL season and a potential playoff run by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer, is expected to provide an update on capacity limits at a scheduled 2:30 p.m. news conference.

“(Chief medical officer of health) Dr. (Kieran) Moore will provide an update on his recommended changes to capacity limits in specific settings where proof of vaccination is required once they are finalized and approved by cabinet,” press secretary Alexandra Hilkene said in an email.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Blue Jays making additional tickets available for next week’s final homestand. Current capacity limits at the Rogers Centre is 15,000 – about one-third of the stadium’s regular 49,000-seat capacity. The team is hoping to make additional tickets available for next week’s final homestand with an estimated 30-35,000 tickets sold per game.

A glance at the team’s online sales seating chart appears to show tickets could be purchased in the stadium’s 500 level for the first time this season and additional seats were available in the 100 and 200 levels. If government regulations do not allow for a capacity expansion, impacted ticket purchasers will be issued a refund, the team said.

Current COVID-19 rules in Ontario call for a maximum of 1,000 people in indoor venues. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have said they are anticipating full capacity.