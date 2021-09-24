Loading articles...

Pedestrian hit by car in Mississauga, injuries serious

Police on scene in Mississauga where a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car on Sept. 23, 2021. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint.

A pedestrian was injured when he was hit by a car in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road shortly after 10 p.m. for a collision between a person and a vehicle.

The male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

