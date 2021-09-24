Loading articles...

Ontario records $16.4-billion deficit, far lower than projected

Last Updated Sep 24, 2021 at 11:22 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliot walk out after being given a tour of a digital Intensive Care Unit room at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in Vaughan, Ontario on Monday, January 18, 2021. The new hospital is being opened to take patients from other hospitals that are strained by COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ford government spent $5.6 billion less than expected in the last fiscal year ending in March, according to figures laid out in the 2020-21 Public Accounts.

The government says this is because “the third wave of COVID-19 peaked later than anticipated.”

The province says a large number of hospitals ended the year with surplus money. In the education sector, the government spent $900 million less than what it said it would in the 2020 budget.

Government spending has been in the spotlight ever since the Financial Accountability Office (FAO) recently reported that “the province did not spend any of the $2.7 billion COVID-19 response transfer payment” in the fiscal quarter from April to June 2021.

The largest budget increases were $202 million for the Ontario “COVID-19 Worker Income Protection Benefit” transfer payment program and $235 million for the Property Tax and Energy Cost Rebate Grants program.

A spokesperson for the premier says the FAO report “is not indicative of actual government spending.”

“Government spending doesn’t register in real time,” said Doug Ford’s Executive Director of Media Relations, Ivana Yelich.

“The COVID-19 response fund is being spent, on things like lab testing, and will continue to be spent throughout the 2021-22 fiscal year.”

Still, total program expenses in 2020-21 were $169 billion – a $16.7 billion increase compared to 2019-20. The government says it’s the single largest year-over-year dollar increase in program spending on record.

The Public Accounts reports a 2020-21 deficit of $16.4 billion – $22.1 billion lower than the 2020 budget projection. This variance, the government says, was motivated “in part by higher-than-anticipated corporations and personal income tax revenues, which is unprecedented compared to other major downturns.”

