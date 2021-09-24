Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to appear in U.S. court virtually

Immigration lawyer Richard Kurland has been watching the proceedings and says he's happy to hear the news

There could be a surprise end to a case that has put Vancouver in the spotlight

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — It appears there could be a surprise end to a case that has put Vancouver in the spotlight, according to Reuters. Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou will appear virtually in court in Brooklyn to address fraud charges against her.

Reuters says she’ll agree to what’s called a deferred prosecution which would put an end to the case and could mean she could be free in less than 24 hours.

If she pleads guilty, which she is expected to do, Crown attorneys in Vancouver could move to stay the extradition proceedings against her, according to CBC News.

Meng was arrested by the RCMP at YVR at the request of the U.S. back in 2018 and she’s been fighting extradition ever since. She has remained under house arrest in her Vancouver mansion.

Days after she was taken into custody, Chinese authorities arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges in apparent retaliation.

The results of today’s court developments could mean freedom for the two men, according to an immigration lawyer.

“If we can close this case, send Ms. Meng back to China, get our two Michaels back to Canada, everyone wins. And I think that’s going to be the result of today’s proceedings in Brooklyn and Vancouver,” immigration lawyer Richard Kurland said Friday morning.

However he hopes the federal government will come up with the cash to pay for counselling sessions for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig considering they’ve been behind bars in China for more than one-thousand days.

“The government of Canada would have an obligation to take care of the post-traumatic stress caused by the multi-year detention of our two Michaels. The family may not have the resources to pay for it, they paid the price for Canada and now Canada should pay the price for their post-traumatic stress rehabilitation,” Kurland said.

A former Canadian diplomat tells me this is a positive development, but even if Ms Meng is released today it could be weeks, months or even a year before China releases the two Michaels. #cdnpoli https://t.co/vp6Jp2C7MX — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) September 24, 2021

