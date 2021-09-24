Loading articles...

Girl, 12, struck by car in Etobicoke

Last Updated Sep 24, 2021 at 12:35 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday morning.

Toronto police were called to Prince Edward Drive and Dundas Street around 11:30 a.m.

The girl suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taking to hospital by a non-emergency run.

Road closures are expected in the are as police investigate.

