'Exist in the moment': Stephen Brunt on the Blue Jays’ amazing run

In today’s Big Story podcast, a month ago, they were close to dead in the standings. They needed a miracle. Now they are in the final stages of a playoff push and no team in their right mind wants to face the Blue Jays in the post-season. How did Toronto turn it all around? What will it take to bring it home this final week? And what does a thrilling September for baseball in Canada mean for a country that just trudged through a joyless election and is facing a fourth pandemic wave?

GUEST: Stephen Brunt, Sportsnet

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.