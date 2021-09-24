Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
De Villa calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible school children
by News Staff
Posted Sep 24, 2021 6:50 am EDT
Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa speaks to the media at city hall in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. De Villa wants the Ontario government to stop letting students skip their vaccines on philosophical or religious grounds.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto Public Health is calling on the province to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for eligible school children.
In her report, to be presented at Monday’s board of health meeting, the city’s chief medical officer of health says given the need to support the safe re-opening of schools, she’s recommending the province require COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible students.
Currently the shot is approved for those 12 and older.
Dr. Eileen de Villa points to the Immunization of School Pupils Act, which requires all children under the age of 18 registered in school provide proof of immunization against diseases listed in the act.
The Toronto District School Board has also requested the province make the vaccine mandatory for students.
However, a spokesperson for the health minister told the Toronto Star COVID-19 shots aren’t likely to be added to the compulsory list.