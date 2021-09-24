De Villa calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible school children

Toronto Public Health is calling on the province to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for eligible school children.

In her report, to be presented at Monday’s board of health meeting, the city’s chief medical officer of health says given the need to support the safe re-opening of schools, she’s recommending the province require COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible students.

Currently the shot is approved for those 12 and older.

Dr. Eileen de Villa points to the Immunization of School Pupils Act, which requires all children under the age of 18 registered in school provide proof of immunization against diseases listed in the act.

The Toronto District School Board has also requested the province make the vaccine mandatory for students.

However, a spokesperson for the health minister told the Toronto Star COVID-19 shots aren’t likely to be added to the compulsory list.