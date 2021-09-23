Kyle Lowry to make awaited Toronto return on Sportsnet on Feb. 3

The North is coming home.

Kyle Lowry will make his return to Toronto with his new Miami Heat squad on Feb. 3 and you’ll only be able to see it on television on Sportsnet.

Arguably the greatest player in Toronto Raptors franchise history, Lowry had spent the last nine seasons with the Raptors where among a slew of other statistical categories he became Toronto’s franchise assist leader. And, of course, Lowry was instrumental in helping the Raptors win their first-ever NBA championship in 2019.

During his nine-season stint with the Raptors, Lowry endeared himself to the team’s faithful for his hard-nosed style of play and talent on the court as illustrated by the many charges he took for the Raptors, as well as the compassion he showed off the court such as what turned into annual tradition to give away Thanksgiving dinners to Toronto families in need.

Of course, Feb. 3 wouldn’t be the first time that Lowry and the Heat see the Raptors next season. The first time the two clubs are scheduled to meet for the first time on Jan. 17 in Miami. That game will also be televised exclusively on Sportsnet.

Additionally, Lowry’s second return to Sportsnet will be aired exclusively on Sportsnet when the Heat visits Toronto again on April 3.

In total, Sportsnet will air 41 regular season Raptors games and two pre-season games this upcoming season with other highlights including both games against Kawhi Leonard and his Los Angeles Clippers on New Year’s Eve and March 16, as well as both games the Raptors will play against the LeBron James and his new-look Los Angeles Lakers on March 14 and 18.

New to the Sportsnet broadcast team this season will be Amy Audibert doing courtside reporting, while former Raptor Alvin Williams will work alongside Matt Devlin as the colour commentator.

A beloved member of our #RapsOnSN team, we would like to sincerely thank @LeoRautins for 20+ years of tremendous passion, commitment & dedication to @Sportsnet viewers across Canada. We count ourselves lucky to have had you on our team. Thank you Leo! — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) September 23, 2021

The North Returns ????????????@Sportsnet unveils 2021-22 @Raptors broadcast schedule, including 41 games on TV & stream + 41 games on @FAN590 ????????#RapsOnSN coverage tips off on Oct. 22 as Raps hit the road to clash with Celtics in Boston ???????? Full details ➡️ https://t.co/oqIxtuwKo1 pic.twitter.com/EblWVkxMtp — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) September 23, 2021

Pre-season

Oct. 4 – Toronto vs. Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 12 – Toronto at Washington at 7:00 p.m. ET

Regular season

Oct. 22 – Toronto at Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 29 – Toronto vs. Orlando at 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 30 – Toronto at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 5 – Toronto at Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 7 – Toronto vs. Brooklyn at 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 10 – Toronto at Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 18 – Toronto at Utah at 9:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 19 – Toronto at Sacramento at 10:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 21 – Toronto at Golden State at 8:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 28 – Toronto vs. Boston at 6:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 30 – Toronto vs. Memphis at 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 5 – Toronto vs. Washington at 6:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 8 – Toronto vs. Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 14 – Toronto at Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 16 – Toronto vs. Chicago at 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 22 – Toronto at Chicago at 8:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 26 – Toronto at Cleveland at 6:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 28 – Toronto vs. Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 31 – Toronto vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 4 – Toronto vs. San Antonio at 7:00 p.m. ET

Jan. 5 – Toronto at Milwaukee at 8:00 p.m. ET

Jan. 17 – Toronto at Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 19 – Toronto at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 23 – Toronto vs. Portland at 6:00 p.m. ET

Jan. 25 – Toronto vs. Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. ET

Feb. 1 – Toronto at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET

Feb. 3 – Toronto vs. Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET

Feb. 9 – Toronto at Oklahoma City at 8:00 p.m. ET

Feb. 10 – Toronto at Houston at 8:00 p.m. ET

Feb. 14 – Toronto at New Orleans at 8:00 p.m. ET

March 6 – Toronto at Cleveland at 6:00 p.m. ET

March 11 – Toronto at Phoenix at 9:00 p.m. ET

March 14 – Toronto at Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET

March 16 – Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET

March 18 – Toronto vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET

March 20 – Toronto at Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m. ET

March 24 – Toronto at Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET

April 1 – Toronto at Orlando at 7:00 p.m. ET

April 3 – Toronto vs. Miami at 7:00 p.m. ET

April 7 – Toronto at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET

April 10 – Toronto at New York at TBD