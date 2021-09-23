Loading articles...

Toronto police Insp. charged with impaired driving

A Toronto Police inspector has been suspended with pay after being charged with impaired driving.

TPS spokesperson Meghan Gray said Insp. Chris Boddy was arrested on August 29 by the York police service.

Boddy has been with the service for 30 years and is currently assigned to the Wellness Unit.

Further details about his arrest have not been made available.

The inspector is well-known across social media, boasting over 44-thousand followers on Twitter.

More to come

