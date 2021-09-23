St. Lawrence Market closes indoor dining, won't require proof of vaccination

Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market has closed access to its indoor dining and won’t require proof of vaccination through the province’s certificate system.

“Proof of vaccination is currently not required to shop at the Market, but masks remain mandatory unless you’re exempt,” St. Lawrence Market wrote on Twitter.

“Please continue to physical distance to keep everyone safe.”

On the same day Ontario’s vaccine certificate system went into effect, St. Lawrence Market said it was closing its indoor dining services, “to avoid closing all the entrances and screening each customer that comes into the Market, the indoor seating will be removed until further notice.”

Residents are now be required to prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter a number of businesses, including but not limited to indoor restaurants, nightclubs (outdoor and indoor), movie theatres, gyms and concert venues.

St. Lawrence Market is known for its over 50 vendors that sell fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses daily, while the lower floor has a non-food portion.

Businesses that do not require checks and patrons who give false information could be subject to fines. The province says enforcement will be gentle at first, meaning much of the heavy lifting will fall to businesses’ front-line staff.

Some business groups have called for Ontario to lift capacity limits – as venues such as gyms, yoga studios, bowling alleys and concert halls remain capped at 50 per cent capacity – now that all customers have to be vaccinated.

When asked Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford was non-committal but said he will work with the chief medical officer on “having a few more people go into restaurants, other locations.”

Customers must show a full vaccination receipt and their identification – through doctor’s notes for medical exemptions are being allowed – to enter those businesses. Still, it doesn’t apply to salons, retail stores, or essential services such as grocery stores.