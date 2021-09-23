Queen's Park to require proof of vaccination for entry as of Oct. 4

The Ontario Speaker’s Office has announced anyone entering the legislature on Queen’s Park will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 4.

If they cannot provide proof of vaccination, they must show proof of a recent negative rapid antigen test result.

The speaker of the house, Ted Arnott, said more detailed information about the new procedures will be made available shortly in a statement.

It comes a day after Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination certificate came into effect, meaning patrons at dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, sports facilities and other venues must present a receipt of full vaccination along with government identification.

Premier Doug Ford has already expelled one member of provincial parliament for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. All other PC MPPs, apart from one who received a medical exemption, are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine mandates have become common in work places, including for public service employees, teachers and health care workers.