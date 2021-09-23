Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 charged with first-degree murder in shooting of Oshawa teen
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 23, 2021 3:48 pm EDT
Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS
OSHAWA, Ont. – Two people have been charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of a teenager in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say 22-year-old Ramanujan Ratnavel and an 18-year-old man have been charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 2019 incident.
They say the 18-year-old was 16 at the time of the shooting and therefore cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say they were called to a townhouse complex on Pentland Street that night after several shots were fired.
They say 18-year-old Devon Patten, of Oshawa, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.
