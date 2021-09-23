NHL expects full capacity in all cities except Vancouver and Montreal

The NHL expects to have all but two arenas operating at full capacity this season.

The exceptions are Vancouver’s Rogers Arena (50 per cent capacity) and Montreal’s Bell Centre (33 per cent).

The NHL’s memo says there will be different rules on proof of vaccination, COVID-19 tests and mask usage across the league.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 rules in Ontario call for a maximum of 1,000 people in indoor venues. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have said they are anticipating full capacity.

When asked about a possible change in capacity for sporting venues, an Ontario government spokesperson said, “(Chief Medical Officer of Health) Dr. (Kieran) Moore will provide an update on his recommended changes to capacity limits in specific settings where proof of vaccination is required once they are finalized and approved by Cabinet.”

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, under Alberta rules, can have full capacity, even though the province is under a state of public health emergency because of a COVID-19 surge.

COVID-19 capacity rules are under provincial and state jurisdiction.

None of the seven Canadian arenas had any fans during the regular season last year. The Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets had hundreds of healthcare workers for some playoff games, while the Canadiens were allowed 3,500 fans by the end of the playoffs.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the owner of the Maple Leafs, has since made it mandatory for people attending its indoor and outdoor events to be vaccinated.

That policy went into effect on Wednesday.

MLSE says it strongly supports Ontario’s vaccine certificate system and will not accept a negative COVID-19 test result “for admittance to MLSE venues or events, except for guests with a verified medical exemption.”

They add that children under 11 years old will also be exempt from the mandate. Face coverings must continue to be worn at both indoor and outdoor events.