Police identify deceased cyclist as 81-year-old man from Mississauga
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 23, 2021 12:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2021 at 1:46 pm EDT
Police say Ignatio, pictured, is known to ride long distances on his bicycle and has previously ridden in excess of 400km in a single day. As such, his exact whereabouts or destination are unknown. Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police say a man found dead in Milton is an 81-year-old cyclist that had gone missing almost a week ago from his Mississauga home.
On Thursday at approximately 10:30 a.m., a passerby called police after discovering a body near Lower Base Line West, just east of 6th Line.
The male was found in a ditch with a bicycle nearby. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Halton Police Insp. Ivan L’Ortye said it was believed to be Ignatio Viana, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. on September 17th at a residence near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive in Mississauga.
A deceased male has been located in the area of Lower Base Line W, east of 6th Line in Milton. Investigation is ongoing. No ongoing risk to public safety at this time. Lower Base Line W is closed from 6th Line to Trafalgar Rd for investigation.