Police identify deceased cyclist as 81-year-old man from Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man found dead in Milton is an 81-year-old cyclist that had gone missing almost a week ago from his Mississauga home.

On Thursday at approximately 10:30 a.m., a passerby called police after discovering a body near Lower Base Line West, just east of 6th Line.

The male was found in a ditch with a bicycle nearby. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Halton Police Insp. Ivan L’Ortye said it was believed to be Ignatio Viana, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. on September 17th at a residence near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive in Mississauga.

A deceased male has been located in the area of Lower Base Line W, east of 6th Line in Milton. Investigation is ongoing. No ongoing risk to public safety at this time. Lower Base Line W is closed from 6th Line to Trafalgar Rd for investigation. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 23, 2021

Investigators with Peel Regional Police have since confirmed the deceased to be Viana.

No foul play is expected and there were no signs of trauma, L’Ortye said, who adds the cause of death is unclear.

Viana’s family said he was known to travel far distances as a cyclist, adding that he was capable of long rides on his bicycle and had previously ridden over 400 KM in a single day.

Peel officers thanked the media and the public for their assistance during the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Halton Police.