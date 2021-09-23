LOTTO MAX grows to $65M + 8 MAXMILLIONS, draw Friday

Do you have your ticket yet because a $65-million lottery draw is set for Friday in Ontario.

OLG’s LOTTO MAX jackpot has grown over the weeks reaching this height after no purchased ticket had Tuesday’s numbers.

As per the rules, when the main LOTTO MAX jackpot reaches $50 million, MAXMILLIONS of $1 million each are introduced.

This means Friday’s draw will also have an estimated 8 MAXMILLIONS available.

If you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $65 Million plus an est. 8 MAXMILLIONS, what would you see when your penthouse doors open up? #DreamToTheMax pic.twitter.com/CXN9nPDy3u — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) September 22, 2021

The last big LOTTO MAX winner split the $70-million prize with another lucky lottery player.

Toronto’s Ginno Torres didn’t tell anyone he had the right numbers from the June 22, 2021 draw.

He kept the big win quiet for several weeks, only sharing the news after officially collecting the whopping cheque at the OLG headquarters.

“I wanted to make sure it was real before I surprised my family and friends with this incredible news,” he explained in an OLG release.

Could Friday be your lucky day?