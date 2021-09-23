Loading articles...

Health officials say COVID 19 case linked to Kingston polling station

An Elections Canada 'vote' sign in Toronto on Oct. 21, 2019. 680 NEWS/Kevin Misener

Health officials are asking anyone who attended a Kingston, Ont., polling station on Monday night to monitor for signs of COVID-19 after a positive case was linked to the site.

The local public health unit issued a notice Thursday for those who went to the polling station at St. Luke’s Anglican Church between 9 p.m. and midnight.

It says people should watch for symptoms for 10 days and get tested for the virus if any emerge.

The health unit also says it will do contact tracing to alert close contacts of the person infected.

