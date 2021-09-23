Man, 55, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of sister in Etobicoke

A 55-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his sister, 60-year-old Rose Di Pinto.

Police say John Di Pinto of Toronto was arrested on Wednesday two weeks after Rose was found dead at a home near Islington Avenue and The Queensway.

Investigators were originally called to a home located on Stanmills Road for a medical complaint on September 4.

Upon arrival, police say the body of a woman was located at the bottom of a set of stairs inside the home, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed shortly after and the homicide unit took over the investigation.

A warrant was issued for John’s arrest on September 14 and he is now facing one charge of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court Thursday.

This is Toronto’s 59th homicide of the year.