City of Brampton to implement vaccine mandate Oct. 4

The City Of Brampton announced Thursday evening that it will be implementing a “COVID-19 Vaccination Administrative Directive” as of Oct. 4.

The directive requires all City of Brampton employees, consultants, contractors, students and volunteers to share proof of vaccination by Oct. 15, excluding those with exemptions.

Employees who are unvaccinated, but choose to get the vaccine after the directive comes into effect will have to disclose their vaccination status by Nov. 14.

Thereafter, employees who do not provide proof of vaccination and do not have an exemption will have to complete mandatory learning about COVID-19 vaccination. They will also have to take regular COVID-19 tests and show a negative result to enter their workplace.

Earlier Thursday, Queen’s Park also announced that anyone entering the legislature will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 4.