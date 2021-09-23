Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
City of Brampton to implement vaccine mandate Oct. 4
by News staff
Posted Sep 23, 2021 9:51 pm EDT
Brampton City Hall is shown in an undated file photo. Courtesy of Google
The City Of Brampton announced Thursday evening that it will be implementing a “COVID-19 Vaccination Administrative Directive” as of Oct. 4.
The directive requires all City of Brampton employees, consultants, contractors, students and volunteers to share proof of vaccination by Oct. 15, excluding those with exemptions.
Employees who are unvaccinated, but choose to get the vaccine after the directive comes into effect will have to disclose their vaccination status by Nov. 14.
Thereafter, employees who do not provide proof of vaccination and do not have an exemption will have to complete mandatory learning about COVID-19 vaccination. They will also have to take regular COVID-19 tests and show a negative result to enter their workplace.
Earlier Thursday, Queen’s Park also announcedthat anyone entering the legislature will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 4.