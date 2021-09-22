Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Seven men wanted after 4 boys robbed at Yorkdale Mall
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 22, 2021 2:42 pm EDT
General view of Yorkdale Mall's parking signage indicating two parking areas are full and designed to direct drivers where to park during the first weekend of opening after Toronto moved into Grey Lockdown of the Ontario's COVID-19 response framework on March 14, 2021 in Toronto.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan THE CANADIAN PRESS
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying seven men they say robbed a group of boys at Yorkdale Mall.
Police were called Saturday night on reports that four boys, all under the age of 15, had been robbed.
Investigators say that the boys were robbed of personal items and clothing.
The suspects are believed to be violent and dangerous.
Toronto Police suspect description:
Police say that if located the suspects should not be approached. The public should call 911 instead.
All seven suspects are described as being between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.