Loading articles...

Seven men wanted after 4 boys robbed at Yorkdale Mall

General view of Yorkdale Mall's parking signage indicating two parking areas are full and designed to direct drivers where to park during the first weekend of opening after Toronto moved into Grey Lockdown of the Ontario's COVID-19 response framework on March 14, 2021 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying seven men they say robbed a group of boys at Yorkdale Mall.

Police were called Saturday night on reports that four boys, all under the age of 15, had been robbed.

Investigators say that the boys were robbed of personal items and clothing.

The suspects are believed to be violent and dangerous.

Toronto Police suspect description:

Police say that if located the suspects should not be approached. The public should call 911 instead.

All seven suspects are described as being between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Thickson - traffic spotters reporting a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the two right lanes. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: As someone who shares weather information with you, I don't want you to work so hard in spotting the cold front. So I just…
Latest Weather
Read more