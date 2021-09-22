What’s happening in Alberta?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the province is suffering from an absolutely devastating fourth wave of Covid. Premier Jason Kenney was absent until it was too late to prevent the worst of it. Now, as hospitals blow past their capacity, Kenney is shuffling his cabinet and hoping vaccine passports can help right the ship. How did it come to this? What could have been done to prevent it? And will this cost the premier his job?

GUEST: Jason Markusoff, Maclean’s

