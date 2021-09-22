Loading articles...

What’s happening in Alberta?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the province is suffering from an absolutely devastating fourth wave of Covid. Premier Jason Kenney was absent until it was too late to prevent the worst of it. Now, as hospitals blow past their capacity, Kenney is shuffling his cabinet and hoping vaccine passports can help right the ship. How did it come to this? What could have been done to prevent it? And will this cost the premier his job?

GUEST: Jason Markusoff, Maclean’s

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: Crash on the #SB410 south of Steeles.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Astronomical Autumn arrives this afternoon at 3:21pm. It’s a very wet start to the season w…
Latest Weather
Read more