Ousted Toronto Liberal candidate releases statement, denies sexual assault allegations

A Liberal MP representing Spadina-Fort York in Toronto has issued a statement days after he was removed from the riding after the party became aware of a sexual assault charge dating back to 2019.

The Liberals asked Kevin Vuong to “pause” his campaign once the party became aware of the allegations. In a statement issued Saturday, they said that if re-elected, Vuong would not be a caucus member.

Vuong is projected to have won the Spadina-Fort York riding.

On Wednesday, the now-former MP said he can “appreciate that not everyone is happy with my election,” adding he understands “why it is different in my case.”

“For those who feel this way, I understand the source of your doubts, and I will work hard to earn your trust,” said Vuong. “I also want to acknowledge the events in the final days of the election. Allegations of sexual assault are a serious matter, deserving of more discussion than this statement can provide. For these reasons, I intend to address them at a later date more wholly in a dedicated forum.”

Vuong, who adamantly denies the sexual assault allegation, says he was involved in what he refers to as a “casual but intimate” relationship with the woman at the time.

“I understood everything to be consensual and was always respectful of her boundaries. I do not take these allegations against me lightly,” he added.

“For years, the voices of those who have experienced sexual violence were silenced. Given these challenges, I understand why some may be hesitant to believe the allegations made against me are false even if the charges were withdrawn.”

Court documents confirm Vuong was charged with sexual assault in 2019 and that the charge was withdrawn later that year.

On Tuesday, Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called on Vuong to “examine his conscience” and not take his seat in the House of Commons despite being elected in his Toronto riding.

“I continue to support the movement that we are seeing in society to confront what contributes to people’s feelings around a lack of safety, opportunity, and of equal participation in our society,” Vuong continued.

“There is work to be done to regain trust; I fully intend to do so.”