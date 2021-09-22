Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ottawa bus driver found not guilty in 2019 fatal double decker bus crash
by CityNews Ottawa
Posted Sep 22, 2021 12:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 22, 2021 at 12:18 pm EDT
Transport Canada officials look at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday, at Westboro Station in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
An Ottawa bus driver has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the double-decker bus crash that killed three in January 2019.
Aissatou Diallo, 44, was charged in August 2019 with 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous driving causing death after the bus she was driving struck an overhead at the Westboro bus station.
The trial — which lasted over 10 weeks — ended on June 2 and the verdict was announced Wednesday.
Ontario Court Justice Matthew Webber said sun glare and road markers were a factor in the driver losing control of the bus and rolling onto the pedestrian platform where it struck an overhang on January 11, 2019.
Webber said Diallo was driving somewhat over the speed limit but not dangerously in his verdict.