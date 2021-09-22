Loading articles...

One man killed in Mississauga shooting

Last Updated Sep 22, 2021 at 10:37 pm EDT

Police on scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Sept. 22, 2021. CITYNEWS/David Misener

One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Peel regional police and paramedics were called to the Mid-Way Boulevard  and Columbus Roar area for a shooting just before 8:15 p.m.

When emergency services arrived, they located a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police report a vehicle seen fleeing the area, but no description has been provided at this time.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:29 PM
TRAFFIC ALERT: WB 401 approaching HWY 427 only the right lane is getting through due to a collision, heavy delays…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 10:25PM UPDATE: Scarborough, Markham, Pickering, and Ajax are getting slammed with rain. The 401 is like a challenging route…
Latest Weather
Read more