Ford government calls for apology from NDP after ad mistakes two caucus members

The Ford government is calling for an immediate apology from the Ontario NDPs after an advertisement mistook two PC caucus members, saying it was “racially insensitive.”

The Facebook advertisement reads, “Doug Ford and MPP Kaleed Rasheed have paid sick days.” However, Sheref Sabawy, not Rasheed, is the man pictured alongside Ford in the ad.

In the caption of the post, Sabawy is mentioned, “Our MPP Sheref Sabawy has paid sick days, and so does Doug Ford. Why have they voted to stop paid sick days for you? Add your name to join the NDP’s call for paid sick days today.”

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said she was not aware of the advertisement in question when asked.

She later said, “If there was any error, it was certainly not done with any malice or any kind of racial bias.”

“We would and should expect better from the Official Opposition. Andrea Horwath owes both Mr. Sabawy and Mr. Rasheed, and frankly Ontarians, an apology,” read the PC government’s statement urging an apology.