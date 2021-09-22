Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
14-year-old boy missing from Malvern area
by News Staff
Posted Sep 22, 2021 10:56 pm EDT
Missing boy, Natan Navarro Gonzalez, 14. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing from the Malvern neighbourhood in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Natan Navarro Gonzalez was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue area.
Police say he does not speak English very well and his native language is Spanish.
He is described as five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a school uniform — white dress shirt, grey dress pants, black shoes and a black hoodie and he was carrying a black backpack.
A photo of the boy has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
