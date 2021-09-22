Loading articles...

14-year-old boy missing from Malvern area

Missing boy, Natan Navarro Gonzalez, 14. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing from the Malvern neighbourhood in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Natan Navarro Gonzalez was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue area.

Police say he does not speak English very well and his native language is Spanish.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a school uniform — white dress shirt, grey dress pants, black shoes and a black hoodie and he was carrying a black backpack.

A photo of the boy has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

