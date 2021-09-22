Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Early data suggests election voter turnout among lowest in history
by News Staff
Posted Sep 22, 2021 6:29 am EDT
Despite those long lines at a number of polling stations in the city on election day – it turns out voter turnout was actually near a historic low for a federal election.
According to preliminary data from Elections Canada, the turnout was at least 59 per cent, which is the lowest rate in more than a decade.
This figure will change with a million ballots cast by mail still needing to be verified and Elections Canada also still needs to count ballots by those who were not registered but showed up at a polling station.
The last time voter turnout was this low was in 2008 when just over 58 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballot.
In 2019, 67 per cent of registered voters cast a ballot. The federal election in 2015 saw a voter turnout of just over 68 per cent.
