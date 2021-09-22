Loading articles...

COVID-19 outbreak declared at North York's Blessed Margherita of Cittá di Castello Catholic School

Juliani Pierre, 7, is tested for COVID-19, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed another school-related COVID-19 outbreak, this time at Blessed Margherita of Cittá di Castello Catholic School in North York.

The health unit says it identified more than two positive infections, leading to the outbreak diagnosis.

“We’re carefully investigating and following our process of working w/our school community to notify close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested,” TPH says.

“This isn’t unexpected given #COVID19 continues to circulate in our city and how transmissible the #DeltaVariant is. Screening measures and following steps for self-protection work.”

A recent outbreak was announced at Elmlea Junior School in Etobicoke. Outbreaks have also been previously declared at King George Junior Public School and Alvin Curling Public School.

On Wednesday, the province reported 179 new COVID-19 cases across its school boards, 153 of which are in students.

