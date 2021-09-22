Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Former Burlington teacher charged in sexual assault dating back almost 40 years
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 22, 2021 12:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 22, 2021 at 12:12 pm EDT
File photo of a Halton Regional Police cruiser. HANDOUT
A former Burlington elementary school teacher has been charged in a sexual assault investigation spanning decades, dating back to 1982.
Halton Police say in July 2021, a former female student at John T. Tuck Elementary School came forward to report that she was sexually assaulted by a teacher when she attended the school in 1982.
Investigators arrested and charged 72-year-old Michael O’Grady of Burlington with indecent assault to a female. O’Grady was released on an undertaking.
Police believe there may be additional victims as O’Grady taught at various schools in the region and within the Halton District School Board.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and can do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
