One dead, another injured in daylight Brampton shooting

One man is dead and another woman is injured following a brazen shooting in Brampton on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene near Airport and Countryside Drives shortly before 5 p.m. for reports that multiple people had been shot.

Investigators believe there to be three suspects that were seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.

One man was pronounced dead and the other victim, a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Peel police are on scene and delays are expected in the meantime.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.