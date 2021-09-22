Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
One dead, another injured in daylight Brampton shooting
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 22, 2021 5:59 pm EDT
One man is dead and another woman is injured following a brazen shooting in Brampton on Wednesday.
Peel Regional Police were called to the scene near Airport and Countryside Drives shortly before 5 p.m. for reports that multiple people had been shot.
Investigators believe there to be three suspects that were seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.
One man was pronounced dead and the other victim, a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.
Peel police are on scene and delays are expected in the meantime.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
SHOOTING: – Airport Rd / Countryside Dr in #Brampton – 1 victim shot, 2nd victim has gunshot related injury – Believed to be 3 suspects who fled area – @Peel_Paramedics tending to both victims – Further details as we get them – C/R at 4:47pm – PR21-0322879