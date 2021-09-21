Toronto opens new vaccine clinic at Woodbine Mall in Etobicoke

The City announced it is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Woodbine Mall in Etobicoke.

Mayor John Tory says this location was picked as the City works to target areas that still have low vaccination rates.

The new City-run clinic replaces the clinic operations at The Hangar, which closed on September 18. Walk-in appointments will be welcome between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. for people looking for their first or second shots.

Tory says the clinic also offers appointments for students in grades 7 to 12 to be vaccinated against Meningitis, Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) as part of their routine school immunizations.

“The opening of the new clinic at Woodbine Mall signals the next step in our efforts to meet our goal of vaccinating 90 per cent of residents in Toronto,” the Mayor said Tuesday.

“This new clinic will help us target an area within our city that has lower vaccination rates, and by opening the clinic in a highly frequented area, we are ensuring that we are making the vaccine as accessible as possible.”

Toronto Public Health announced that just over 7,500 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at 92 clinics held in the City over the four Days of Vaxtion (September 16 to 19).

As of Monday, nearly 24,000 city workers are fully vaccinated, making 88 per cent of the staff who disclosed their status. Another five per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Close to 80 per cent of Toronto residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.