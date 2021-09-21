Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Several tight races may not have an elected MP until the end of the week
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 21, 2021 11:50 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 21, 2021 at 1:19 pm EDT
A mail-in voting package that voters will receive if requested is seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Several federal ridings may not have an elected member of Parliament until Thursday or even Friday, as Elections Canada begins the arduous task of verifying and counting more than one million mail-in ballots.
There are 24 close races where mail-in ballots will likely decide the winner.
In Nanaimo-Ladysmith, for example, there are fewer than a thousand votes between the leading NDP candidate Lisa Marie Barron and Conservative candidate Tamara Kronis — with 7,872 mail-in votes still to be counted.
Elections Canada staff across the country will spend the day verifying the ballots to make sure people who mailed in their vote did not also vote in person.
In ridings where lots of votes were received by mail, staff may not be able to start actually counting them until tomorrow and may have to continue for several days.
Elections Canada received a record number of mail-in ballots this year: nearly one million from within Canada and another 26,266 received from people living outside of the country.