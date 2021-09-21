World-renowned park in Vancouver fully re-opened after four coyotes killed

Visitors to Stanley Park asked to continue to be cautious

'Small number' of coyotes believed to still be in the park, but 'immediate threat' believed to have been addressed

Four coyotes killed in cull at Stanley Park, in addition to seven others previously captured and euthanized

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – All trails at Vancouver’s Stanley Park have been re-opened for use, and the park is once again open 24-hours a day.

The green space had been closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. since Aug. 31, following a spike in the number of aggressive coyote attacks on people, including children. Most of the attacks happened during evening hours.

Crews have been culling the animals, with a total of four captured and killed. Seven others had been euthanized before the formal cull began.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has repeatedly said the coyotes had become habituated, with people at the park feeding the animals.

The Vancouver Park Board says a “small number” of coyotes are believed to still be in Stanley Park, but says wildlife experts believe “the immediate threat to humans has been addressed.”

If you are at the park and see a coyote, you are asked to be careful, especially at dawn or dusk. You should face the animal, make yourself big, stand tall with your arms stretched, and do not run. You should speak loudly and make noises, but don’t scream.

The Park Board warns you not to feed the coyotes, adding you should take food waste home or make sure it’s properly thrown away in “wildlife-proof garbage bins.”

It says the provincial Forests Ministry will continue to monitor the situation at the park and will be patrolling to watch the coyotes’ behaviour, as well as that of people. Under B.C.’s Wildlife Act, conservation officers can issue tickets to people caught feeding wildlife.

Any feeding of coyotes or aggressive coyote behaviour should be reported immediately and directly to the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.