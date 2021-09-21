Ontario reports fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 574 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Tuesday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 434 of the new cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province reported 577 cases one week ago and the rolling seven-day average remains unchanged from that time. Tuesday’s total is the fewest number of new cases in nearly two weeks.

Graphic provided by Ontario Public Health

There are now 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province and 303 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province completed 23,631 tests in the last 24-hour period for a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent. The test positivity is down slightly from 2.4 per cent last week and down from 3.4 per cent two weeks ago.

The province is reporting another 293 school-related cases among students and staff. More than 12 per cent of Ontario schools are dealing with at least one COVID-19 case and one school has been forced to close. Active cases in schools have now surpassed 1,000.

Graphic provided by Ontario Public Health

In Ontario, 21,434,434 vaccine doses have now been administered and 85.2 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have had one dose while 79.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, Ontarians will be required to verify and demonstrate that they’re fully vaccinated to enter a number of businesses, including but not limited to indoor restaurants, nightclubs, movie theatres, gyms and concert venues. The vaccine certificate system does not apply to essential activities such as grocery shopping and accessing medical care and or services.

Ontarians will need to show their vaccine receipt proving they have been double dosed, along with government identification. Government ID can include a birth certificate, citizenship card, driver’s license, Ontario health card, indigenous membership card, passport, or permanent residence card.

Residents can print or download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal.

On Oct. 22, the province aims to launch a QR code and verification app for businesses to streamline the process.